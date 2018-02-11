2 killed in NC crash on I-77, man faces DWI charge, officials say

By Published:
Crash scene photo from WBTV. Photo of Roy Miguel Mewborn from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man has been charged for the deaths of two people in a car crash Sunday morning on I-77 southbound in Charlotte.

According to Medic, the incident happened on Interstate 77 southbound at mile-marker 12 in Charlotte.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE ARREST MUGSHOTS

Roy Miguel Mewborn, 24, of Charlotte was charged with two counts of death by motor vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The two people were determined dead on arrival, and multiple lanes were closed, but have since reopened. The crash happened around 5 a.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash was a rear-end collision and the two people who died were in the car that was hit.

Officials say the accident was not weather-related.

Mewborn is booked at Mecklenburg County Jail under a $50,0000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s