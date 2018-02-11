3 killed, 4 injured after helicopter crashed near Grand Canyon

(CBS) – A helicopter crashed near the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon. There were a total of seven people on board, including the pilot. Three of the seven have been killed and the other four were level-one trauma patients and still being treated at the scene. KLAS reports “rugged, windy conditions have made it impossible to get four trauma victims out” per the Hualapai Police Chief.

All passengers are believed to have been on a helicopter tour from Las Vegas with popular sightseeing company Papillon Airways, when the copter came down about 60 miles northwest of Peach Springs, Arizona.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.