After 2 years of work, 31 graduate from substance abuse program in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday, after two years of work, 31 people graduated from the Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers (TROSA) drug rehab program.

The 31 graduates of the program come from all over the state, and country, and range in ages.

Michael Early, a graduate of TROSA, says he struggled with a drug addiction for decades.

“This is probably the longest I’ve been sober since I was 20-years-old,” said Early.

Early says he started abusing drugs at parties when he was in his 20s. What started as social drug use, turned into a destructive addiction he could not recover from.

“Homeless and crack cocaine,” said Early.

Early says he couldn’t provide for his family. He says in his shame, he chose a life on the streets.

“I knew I was a failure to my kids. I wanted to end the life I was living. I didn’t want to live it,” he said.

However, he found help.

In two years working in the TROSA drug rehab program, Early says he was able to find himself again.

Freeing himself from the hold drugs had on his life, Early now says he can return to his family.

He says it was difficult to be away from them for that long, but he says it is a better alternative than a lifetime of addiction.

Thirty-one people, like Early, graduated from the program.

In total, about 500 people participate in TROSA’s rehab program and it does not cost the residents anything.

Residents receive therapy, job training, counseling, and healthcare. They can also receive help with housing and transportation to transition back into the community.

For more information about TROSA click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: