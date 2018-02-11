Ambulance carrying mom, son flips after it’s hit by NC DWI driver, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Police say an ambulance that was hit by a drunken driver was transporting a young boy to a North Carolina hospital with his mother.

Winston-Salem Police Lt. Rick Newnum said investigators believe the child was in stable condition before the crash early Sunday. Newnum said it appears that the crash further injured the child and left him with critical injuries.

The ambulance overturned in the crash around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, closing U.S. Highway 52 southbound near Liberty Street for three hours, WFMY reported.

Newnum said the boy was being transported with his mother to a Winston-Salem area hospital when the crash happened.

Jose Martin Duran Romero, 27, of Winston-Salem was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

Romero was driving a Honda Accord on U.S. 52 when he crashed into the ambulance’s left side, WFMY reported.

Newnum didn’t have an exact age for the boy or further details on why he was being brought to the area before the crash happened.

Three adults on the ambulance had minor injuries. The ambulance was based in Wise, Virginia.

