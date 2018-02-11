Cary man charged with attempted murder after 4-year-old injured, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Cary man they say tried to kill a 4-year-old child last week.

The incident was first reported on Thursday when a woman brought her 4-year-old child to WakeMed in Cary with “severe injuries,” Cary police said in a news release.

The emergency room staff then alerted Cary police about “suspicious injuries” as part of the hospital protocol, the news release said.

Ronald Frazier, 27, of the 100 block of Clancy Circle in Cary was charged with assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation in a “separate, but possibly related incident,” police said.

On Sunday, police announced that Frazier was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the child’s injuries.

Frazier is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information related to the case should contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

