Durham driver sought after man in wheelchair injured in hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that injured a man in a wheelchair on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive, Durham police said in a news release.

Police said the man in the wheelchair was hit by a dark green Lexus or Toyota that then fled south on Meriwether Drive.

The man suffered a broken leg in the incident and is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the incident to contact Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.

