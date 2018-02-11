Durham driver sought after man in wheelchair injured in hit-and-run

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that injured a man in a wheelchair on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive, Durham police said in a news release.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said the man in the wheelchair was hit by a dark green Lexus or Toyota that then fled south on Meriwether Drive.

The man suffered a broken leg in the incident and is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the incident to contact Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s