Man charged in deadly NC shooting after I-40 chase, deputies say

ASHEVILLE., S.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 911 was called around 2:45 a.m. for a victim with a gunshot wound to the head at a home on RC Cole Lane.

Cameron Ellis McElrath, 20, of Sylvester Way in Swannanoa is facing several charges including with first-degree murder.

McElrath was arrested Sunday around 11:13 a.m. after leading officers on a chase on Interstate 40, deputies said

McElrath is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, resisting public officers, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and failure to stop for red light.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office did not have any additional information to release at this time.

