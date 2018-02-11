Missing Fayetteville family last seen nearly a week ago in NY, police say

UTICA, New York (CNN Newsource/WNCN) — Police and family members are still searching for a child, a husband and wife and their two dogs from North Carolina.

Police say the family was last seen in Utica while visiting family members, according to TV station WKTV.

Deanna Reynolds, 24, her husband Travis Reynolds, 25, along with their 19-month-old son Cooper, all of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were last seen nearly a week ago.

The Utica police department’s investigators are working with authorities in North Carolina to find the family.

The Utica Dispatch reported Travis Reynolds is a soldier at Fort Bragg.

Police said the group was last seen in south Utica on Monday night visiting the brother of Deanna Reynolds.

“We are extremely concerned and devastated,” said Scott Franz, the father of Deanna Reynolds.

Deanna’s father tells WKTV the family, who was staying in a cabin, left the brother’s house to go and get something to eat.

“They were renting a cabin in the area North of Utica and, you know, (the) last word was, you know, ‘going to go back to the cabin, still going to be around for a couple days’ and then they just kind of disappeared. The next day I had some very short text communication with them and then they went silent on us,” said Scott Franz, the father of the missing woman.

The family was traveling in a silver Honda Fit with North Carolina license plate EHJ-6976. They are also traveling with two dogs.

Police said they do not believe the family is still in Utica area, but they are asking for help.

