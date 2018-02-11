More showers through Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —

Cloudy skies will be the rule for another three days across central North Carolina. Despite the clouds, a warm front to our north has allowed temperatures to stay in the 60s Sunday morning and reach the lower 70s during Sunday afternoon. Showers will continue with a small chance of thunder for the rest of Sunday.

A cold front will finally move through on Monday and temperatures will start to cool. Monday will have the best chance of showers. A half of an inch, up to an inch of rain will be possible in many areas; however, the western part of the state will have higher rain amounts.

That system will move away on Tuesday but clouds will remain. Any lingering moisture could get squeezed out as an isolated shower, but most of the day should be dry and chilly. With the clouds highs will be in the upper 40s.

For Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, it looks dry and mild with highs rebounding back into the 60s.

Looking ahead, mild air will be around for the end of the week with only a small chance of a shower on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday should reach the lower 70s. It should turn cooler by next Saturday. Highs will be dropping back to the lower to middle 50s with a couple showers possible. Next Sunday will stay in the 50s and it should be mostly dry.

Today will be cloudy, breezy, and mild with showers around. There will be a slight chance of a storm. The high will be 72. Winds will be south-southwest 10 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with showers possible. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Monday will be cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 63. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the

afternoon. Winds will be northeast 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday Night will be cloudy with a few showers possible. The overnight low will be 38. Winds will be northeast 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy and much cooler with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 48; winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday, on Valentine’s Day, it will be partly sunny and milder. The high will be 65; after a morning low of 38.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a slight risk of shower. The high will be 71; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 68; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and some sun with a couple showers possible. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny and seasonable. The high will be 58; after a morning low around 40.

