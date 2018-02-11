NC charter school to have extra security Monday during investigation

WNCT photo

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Bear Grass Charter School will have an increased security presence Monday.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said he could not comment on specifics of an investigation, but did say added security would be on hand Monday out of an abundance of caution.

On Sunday, school officials posted in a closed Bear Grass School group to inform parents of the increased law enforcement after “reported issues at the school.”

They also informed parents that school would start on time Monday.

Manning told parents that no threats have been made towards the school, however, many parents were questioning why there was extra security.

