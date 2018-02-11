NC dad, 2 toddler girls taken to burn center after fire guts home, officials say

GASTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A man and two children are being treated for smoke inhalation and burns after a fire gutted a Northampton County home.

Gaston Volunteer Fire Department said the fire to a Lincoln Street home in Gaston Friday caused heavy damage.

A 21-year-old man and two girls, ages 3 and 2, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The fire department said Saturday they had been transferred to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Fire officials didn’t immediately respond to a message asking about their conditions Sunday.

Fire Capt. Eddie Porter III tells The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids that investigators believe that the fire started when the man, who appears to be the children’s father, fell asleep while cooking on the stove.

He said all three made it out of the house before firefighters arrived.

Gaston Fire and Rescue and Garysburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze.

