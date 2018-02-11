NC driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after smashing into back of big rig, deputies say

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) — A person was injured after a crash with a tractor-trailer in Cabarrus County early Saturday morning.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Highway 49 at Roberta Road in Harrisburg.

Deputies said the person is “lucky to be alive” after the crash that left them with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers said the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

There’s no word on charges in this crash and no further information has been released.

