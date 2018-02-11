VIDEO: NC baby beaten to death, mom’s boyfriend charged, deputies say

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WFMY) — A baby boy died from suspected abuse caused by its mother’s boyfriend, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Dylon James Kirkpatrick, who is not the child’s real father.

On Thursday, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Bay Doe Street in Ramseur. The 911 call was related to an unresponsive infant named Ryker.

The sheriff’s office says the baby was transported to Randolph Hospital, then later transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Deputies say the baby, who recently turned 1, died on Saturday.

The community of Ramseur still just wondering why this would happen.

“I just can’t believe it happened right there,” said Delanore Taylor, who lives in the neighborhood.

“I don’t really — I don’t know. It’s just emotional. It’s just really sad,” said another neighbor, Tamika Ford.

When asked how they felt, the people who lived around the family say — it is hard to put into words.

“I don’t really know what to say. The kid didn’t ask to be brung into this world and be treated like that, and hurt,” said Taylor.

Kirkpatrick was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are expected. Kirkpatrick’s bond is set at $1 million.

Regarding the “assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury charge,” WFMY asked the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office what the deadly weapon actually was.

They said because of the size of Kirkpatrick and the size of the infant — they were considering Kirkpatrick’s own two hands the “deadly weapon.”

