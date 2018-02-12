2 men caught breaking into Southern Nash HS, trying to get money from vending machine

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are facing charges after breaking into Southern Nash High School and attempting to get money from a cash register and vending machine, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, deputies received a call around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 regarding two people who had broken into the high school and attempted to get money.

Deputies responded to the school and found two men inside the cafeteria area wearing white socks and “in possession of burglary tools.” They were arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The two men arrested and charged have been identified as William Gillis Baker, 25, of Nashville, and Christopher John Jasinski, 25, of Bailey.

They were both charged with two counts break into coin/currency machine by force, felony breaking and or entering, safecracking, larceny after breaking and or entering, misdemeanor breaking or entering, and possession of burglary tools.

Both received a $35,000 secured bond and are being held in the Nash County Detention Center. They are due in court Tuesday.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Nash County Shiff’s Office at (252) 459-1530.

