2 NC teen girls killed pets, then stole and burned a car, deputies say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Two teen girls broke into a home, killed pets inside and set a car on fire on Super Bowl Sunday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hallie Lauren Pate, 17, of Kinston and Jordan Alexis Ruiz, 18, of Albertson face 12 charges each, inluding burning personal property, felony cruelty to animals and breaking and entering charges.

Detectives said the two teens broke into a home on February 4. They then killed the pets inside, detectives said.

Detectives said the two also stole items from the home and a vehicle before setting the vehicle on fire.

Homeowner Mack Price told WITN-TV in Greenville that the pair killed his daughter’s two parakeets and smeared blood all over the kitchen cabinets. Price said lighter fluid was also poured throughout the house.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and located the stolen property where it had been sold, which led them to identify the two suspects, officials said.

Pate was placed in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Ruiz was arrested in Duplin County and also given a $50,000 bond.

— WNCT-TV contributed to this report

