3 face prostitution charges after raid at Hoke County spa, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A trio was arrested on prostitution charges last week after the public complained about men coming and going from a spa in Hoke County, deputies say.

Officers targeted the Serenity Beauty and Spa at 3999 Fayetteville Road in Raeford, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators conducted surveillance and discovered the business was an unlicensed massage parlor,” the news release said.

“…men were coming from Southern Pines, Fayetteville and as far away as Greenville, North Carolina,” deputies said about the spa customers.

On Thursday a search warrant was executed at the spa and three people were arrested, including two women who “are citizens of the China,” the news release said.

Deputies said the human trafficking investigation is ongoing.

Jinmiao Dai, 54, of Fayetteville was charged with aid and abet prostitution. Lifang Fu, 42, also of Fayetteville was charged with prostitution and Jeffrey Martin, 34, of Bells Fork Road in Greenville was charged with solicit prostitution.

Dai and Fu were held on $500 secured bond. Martin was held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

