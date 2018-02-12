3-week-old baby killed, mom critical after pair struck by car

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Bennettsville Sunday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash happened on S.C. Highway 9, near the intersection with David’s Pond Road.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says a woman was walking with her infant daughter when they were struck by a car just before 9:30 p.m.

The 3-week-old baby girl died from the impact of the crash and the 20-year-old mother was taken to McLeod Health Cheraw in critical condition.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: