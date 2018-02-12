Arrest made in Raleigh shooting that left 3 wounded

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting last Wednesday off Shelly Ridge Lane that left three injured, Raleigh police said.

Monya Terrell Morrow was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the incident.

Police and several EMS were called to the 500 block of Shelly Ridge Lane off of Lynn Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

RELATED: ‘It’s like being in Beirut,’ man says after 3 hurt when 15 shots fired into Raleigh apartments

They were dispatched around 7:30 p.m.

CBS North Carolina’s crew on the scene said officers with rifles and K-9s were on scene.

“It’s like being in Beirut,” said Greg Johnson. “There’s at least 15 rounds outside, three of which penetrated my apartment.”

Johnson told CBS North Carolina he jumped to the floor during the shooting and he heard men outside screaming.

Raleigh police said the victims were 26, 25 and 22 years old.

Morrow is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: