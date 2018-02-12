Bomb squad responds after woman finds WWII grenade at dad’s home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — A woman said she found a WWII-era grenade at her father’s house in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say they were called out to the home on Jolima Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to check out the device.

The woman said she was cleaning a shed at her father’s home when she ran into it — and then called police to check it out.

A Norfolk police bomb squad vehicle was seen in front of the home later.

Authorities also blocked off an area around the home during the investigation.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue along with police spent the afternoon clearing the scene and say no one was hurt.

