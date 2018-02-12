Bomb squad responds after woman finds WWII grenade at dad’s home

By and Published:
The device that was found along with a bomb squad truck at the home Sunday. Photos from WAVY-TV.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — A woman said she found a WWII-era grenade at her father’s house in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say they were called out to the home on Jolima Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to check out the device.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The woman said she was cleaning a shed at her father’s home when she ran into it — and then called police to check it out.

A Norfolk police bomb squad vehicle was seen in front of the home later.

Authorities also blocked off an area around the home during the investigation.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue along with police spent the afternoon clearing the scene and say no one was hurt.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s