David Ellis, interim Wake County manager, officially picked as county’s new manager

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — David Ellis, the man who has spent the last three and a half months as Wake County’s interim manager, had the “interim” removed from his title today, the Wake County Board of Commissioners announced.

EARLIER: Wake County manager retires as Register of Deeds investigation continues

“Wake County is my home, and I’m excited to move into a role that allows me to do even more to benefit my community and its residents,” said Ellis, who has more than 25 years of local government experience, in a press release. “I look forward to working with our dedicated staff and local partners to make strides in key focus areas such as housing affordability, community health and economic vitality.”

Ellis was serving as the manager following the retirement of Jim Hartmann on Oct. 27, 2017. Hartmann previously said his resignation was not related to the investigation into the Register of Deeds Office, where an audit revealed that $2.3 million was missing.

Ellis began working for the county in February 2015 when he was named the deputy county manager, according to the release. He oversaw a number of departments, including Human Services, Community Services and Environmental Services.

“David knows how to achieve what we, as a board, want to accomplish, and that’s why we unanimously selected him to be our county manager,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Jessica Holmes in the release. “Out of 25 applicants from across the country, he clearly stood out as the person who can realize our vision for the county.”

Holmes also said that Ellis is the first African-American to hold the position.

Ellis had previously worked in Charlottesville, Virginia and Fairfax County, Virginia.

