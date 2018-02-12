Family loses father, newborn in same week

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI/CNN) – A family is devastated after a father of four was shot and killed while at lunch at a bar.

His death came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.

“He is the greatest guy and I just wonder if the guy even knew what Scott had been through, would it have been any different,” said Jeana Sellenschuetter with CSM Construction.

She says her employees, Scott Beary and friend Ryan Jacobsmeyer, stopped at Show-Me’s for lunch while waiting on a work truck to get fixed.

“A guy yelled something horrible and mean and Scott turned around and next thing you know, Ryan said he heard four pops,” Sellenschuetter explained.

Show-Me’s owner described Jacobsmeyer as “more than heroic.” He was shot in the arm but tried his best to revive Beary, who died at the scene.

“[Beary] would have done anything for you, best heart ever, hard worker, baseball coach, great dad. I mean, great dad,” Sellenschuetter said.

It was another tragic loss for the Beary family, just days after losing their premature baby girl, born at 22 weeks.

“Jocelyn was born 14 ounces and she lived for 11 days and we buried her Friday. It’s all new and we’re still in shock about the baby so this is even more shocking. So now, Kristy Beary is planning another funeral and we were just there not even a week ago, and we’re going to be there again saying goodbye to an unbelievable guy,” Sellenschuetter said.

It’s another emotional and financial hardship for Beary and her three teenagers which is why her friends have set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Scott and Jocelyn.

“He’s up there with Baby J, holding her and loving her,” Sellenschuetter said.

Show-Me’s says it will bring in a counselor for any of their customers or staff that want it.

Copyright 2018 KTVI via CNN. All rights reserved.