Law firm hopes to represent Holly Springs residents in fight against landfill

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – People living in Holly Springs received a letter Monday advertising legal services against South Wake Landfill.

The law firm, HensonFuerst, wants to represent neighbors near the landfill.

It’s a letter Thomas Brooks had been waiting on for some time.

“Why did it take them so long as far as getting here and discussing this because it’s been a problem for a long time,” asked Brooks.

Brooks has been living across the street from the landfill for 10 years.

During the last six months of 2017, the landfill saw up to 149 trucks a day.

“It’s a lot of odors,” said Brooks. “Unnecessary odors and noise early in the morning. A lot of boom noises.”

HensonFuerst attorneys say they are investigating the possibility of filing litigation for nearby residents because of the smell.

“During all times of the year you get all kinds of odors,” said Brooks. “I tell you, it’s just ridiculous.”

Wake County receives complaints about the landfill every month. CBS North Carolina found out the landfill received 25 complaints in just one day in September.

The odors are coming from landfill gas and Wake County says it’s working to control it. Wake County officials say they cannot comment on potential lawsuits.

The County says last month it began installing additional wells, that help control the odors and now it’s working on a closure project to reduce odors even more.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the law firm but the attorney named in the letter was not available.

Brooks hopes the possible lawsuit will make a difference.

“I’m hoping that they may relocate it and do something about the loud noises, the smell and all that which they haven’t done in the past year,” he said.

Neighbors have been invited to the next citizen committee meeting in April.

