Liquefied natural gas ignites on highway

HEBEI, China (WNCN) – A truck loaded with liquefied natural gas overturned on an expressway in China which led to a massive fireball.

A truck carrying natural gas overturned on the Beijing-Harbin expressway.

The spilled gas was ignited by nearby cars – sending a massive fireball down the highway.

Two people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with serious burns.

