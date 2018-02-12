NC newborn baby dies after police told of possible assault

By Published:

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) — The death of a nearly three-week-old baby is under investigation in Kannapolis.

Kannapolis police say the newborn died Monday after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast and then transferred to CMC-Main.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Department of Social Services notified police Friday that the 17-day-old had possibly been assaulted. The baby lived in Kannapolis.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation we are unable to provide any additional information,” police say. “To do so at this point could be detrimental to the resolution of this case.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s