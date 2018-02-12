NC newborn baby dies after police told of possible assault

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) — The death of a nearly three-week-old baby is under investigation in Kannapolis.

Kannapolis police say the newborn died Monday after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast and then transferred to CMC-Main.

The Department of Social Services notified police Friday that the 17-day-old had possibly been assaulted. The baby lived in Kannapolis.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation we are unable to provide any additional information,” police say. “To do so at this point could be detrimental to the resolution of this case.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

