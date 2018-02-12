North Carolina FC to host US Men’s National Team in March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Football Club will host the U.S. Men’s National Team on March 27 for their match against Paraguay, the team announced Monday.

The game kickoff at 7 p.m. at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

“North Carolina Football Club, in coordination with the Town of Cary, is excited to host the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Paraguay game here at Sahlen’s Stadium,” said President and General Manager Curt Johnson. “The last time the National Team was in Cary was seven years ago as they prepared for the Gold Cup and we look forward to having them back in the area after such a long time. We expect this match to sell out quickly and we encourage our fans to secure their tickets early.”

This will be the U.S. Men’s National Team’s first trip to Cary since 2011.

Tickets to the game go on sale to the general public Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

