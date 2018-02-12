Pair burglarize 2 Fayetteville apartment clubhouses twice, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police released photos of men they said burglarized two apartment complex clubhouses.

As if the first time wasn’t bad enough, police said they went back to both locations and robbed them again a few days later.

“I’m surprised. I feel, I’ve been here since November and I haven’t seen any issues,” Bronwyn Lightburn, a neighbor said.

The Village of Cliffdale was burglarized back on Feb. 5. According to the police report, the suspects got away with a TV.

Then three days later, police said they came back. This time they stole another, more expensive TV.

That same day, authorities said they broke in and stole from the Kings Cross Apartments, which is gated. Police said the surveillance photos were obtained from here.

“I really don’t know what to think. I’m just now finding out about it,” Carolina Alho, a neighbor said.

“When I got up this morning, that morning at about 8 a.m., my motorcycle was gone and all that was left was the cover,” Joseph Chavez, a neighbor said.

Chavez said it happened last Monday and that he filed a police report.

“The staff told me that they had a video camera in the front gate so they could track who goes in and out and it turns out that wasn’t working,” Chavez said.

Police said the suspects came back Saturday and stole a computer at the clubhouse.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: