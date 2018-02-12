Snapchat video triggered extra security at NC charter school, sheriff says

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) — Bear Grass Charter School had an increased security presence Monday because of a social media post, officials say.

On Sunday, school officials posted in a closed Bear Grass School group to inform parents of the increased law enforcement presence planned for Monday. They also informed parents that school would start on time Monday.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said deputies were alerted to a video posted on Snapchat that was concerning to some students.

Deputies spoke to the person who posted the video and determined that there was not an ongoing threat to the school.

Manning told parents that no threats were made against the school, and there was never a threat to Bear Grass Charter.

Manning said the added security was on hand out of an abundance of caution.

No charges have been filed so far.

Manning declined to offer any further details regarding the investigation.

