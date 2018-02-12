Teen boy stabs man during incident in Knightdale, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old boy stabbed a man Monday night at an apartment complex in Knightdale, according to officials.
EMS and Police responded to the 1300 block of East Cameo Lane around 8:45 p.m.
Officials told CBS North Carolina the 19-year-old victim was stabbed with a knife and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The teen suspect was taken into custody. There is no word yet on charges.
No other information was released.
