Teen boy stabs man during incident in Knightdale, police say

By Published: Updated:
Police at the scene of the Monday night stabbing in Knightdale. Photo by Colton West/CBS North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old boy stabbed a man Monday night at an apartment complex in Knightdale, according to officials.

EMS and Police responded to the 1300 block of East Cameo Lane around 8:45 p.m.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Officials told CBS North Carolina the 19-year-old victim was stabbed with a knife and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teen suspect was taken into custody. There is no word yet on charges.

No other information was released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s