The Triangle Curling Club shows our Jeff Jones that curling is harder than it looks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just in time for the Winter Olympics, a local group of athletes opened their doors to teach our Jeff Jones about one of the most popular sports in the winter games — curling.

In this sport, athletes slide a 38-42 pound stone down a sheet of ice towards a designated target area. Often times, sweepers use brooms to heat-up the ice and adjust the path of the stone. Our Jeff Jones got a hands-on tutorial from the Triangle Curling Club on how to throw stones and sweep ice, just like the pros.