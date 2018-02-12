The Triangle Curling Club shows our Jeff Jones that curling is harder than it looks

By Published:
Curling at the Triangle Curling Club

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just in time for the Winter Olympics, a local group of athletes opened their doors to teach our Jeff Jones about one of the most popular sports in the winter games — curling.

In this sport, athletes slide a 38-42 pound stone down a sheet of ice towards a designated target area. Often times, sweepers use brooms to heat-up the ice and adjust the path of the stone. Our Jeff Jones got a hands-on tutorial from the Triangle Curling Club on how to throw stones and sweep ice, just like the pros.

