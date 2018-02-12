Trump’s infrastructure plan could mean changes for I-95 in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Trump has unveiled his infrastructure plan and it likely would mean big changes for Interstate 95 in North Carolina.

But the question that remains is who will pay for the majority of those changes.

Trump’s announcement didn’t get into specifics, but a document obtained last year by the Kansas City Star said the Trump administration wants to spend $1.5 billion on I-95 in North Carolina.

For Lumberton resident Ron Hardin, you could say I-95 is like a second home.

“Back and forth to Raleigh,” he said. “I’m on 95 every day, 50,000 miles a year.”

Hardin said work on the road needs to be done.

“There are places where you’ve got divots and you’ve got the concrete that’s heaved up,” said Hardin.

Others though aren’t so sure that work is necessary.

“95 seems to be in good shape,” said Greg Stiles from Brunswick County. “($1.5 billion) seems like a lot of money.”

While state lawmakers agree improvements are needed, some say the devil may be in the details.

“If the proposed solution from the Trump administration is ‘here’s what we want to see done, states cough up a bunch of money,’ (then) here in North Carolina, we don’t want to see any more unfunded mandates coming from Washington, D.C.,” said Rep. Grier Martin, (D) Wake County.

“We are looking for the details,” said Rep. Nelson Dollar, (R) N.C. House Appropriations Chair. “Of course, the total package is $1.5 trillion dollars around the country. The president has expressed interest in being able to maximize the state participation, along with the federal participation.”

Dollar said the House has been looking at financing long-term transportation needs.

Martin said he wants to see any federally-proposed improvements identify a funding source.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: