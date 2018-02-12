Virginia woman pleads guilty to fraud scheme involving faked death

By Published:
Alexandra Hatcher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who faked her own death in connection with an elaborate fraud scheme has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Fifty-year-old Alexandra Hatcher of Portsmouth pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Newport News. She was sentenced Monday. Her husband, Albert Hatcher Jr., also pleaded guilty and received a four-year sentence at a hearing last month.

Her lawyers requested she receive a lesser sentence than her husband, citing psychological issues.

Authorities say the couple conspired to collect on life insurance policies, submitting false death claims on at least two policies. Prosecutors say the scheme included creating fake death certificates and publishing a death notice in a newspaper.

Prosecutors say that after insurers denied their claims, the Hatchers fraudulently obtained at least 20 luxury vehicles with bogus checks.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s