Wet and turning cooler to start the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cloudy weekend, cloudy skies will still prevail for the next couple of days across central North Carolina. Despite the clouds, a warm front to our north allowed temperatures to reach the lower 70s during Sunday — the high in the Triangle on Sunday was 72, and in Fayetteville the high was 76. The normal high this time of year is 54 and the normal low is 33.

Scattered showers will gradually diminish today, as cooler air moves in from the north. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Tuesday will still be cloudy, with chilly temperatures — highs will only be in the mid 40s.

Warmer air will move back in already Wednesday, squeezing out a few showers along the way. The warm air will stick around through the end of the week — highs on Thursday and Friday should reach the low to mid 70s. A cold front Friday night will give another chance of rain, and will usher in cooler air for the weekend.

Monday will be cloudy with showers likely. The high was 65at midnight, but temperatures will fall into the 50s by midday. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy and much cooler with a few spotty showers. The high will be 44, after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday, on Valentine’s Day, it will be partly sunny and milder, with an isolated shower possible. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 36. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 52.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with showers and storms moving in late in the day. The high will be 75; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will bring decreasing clouds after some morning showers move out. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 56; after a morning low around 36.

