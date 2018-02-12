Workshop uses chess to empower youth

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) – Get your heads up! Pants up! Grades up! And never give up! That was the message of an anti-violence event in Chapel Hill meant to empower youth on Sunday.

Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson is an anti-violence activist, former police officer and Air Force veteran.

Hudson’s program has reached 55,000 students and aims to reach at least one million, spreading life-lessons through the game of chess.

Hudson’s teaches youth the game of chess utilizing an over-sized chess board while implementing his message of peace, positivity and purpose.

“By learning to give rather than take students walk away with a new mindset. These young people will learn to respect others, think before they make dangerous moves and make sure everything they do is a credit not a debit, you have to give to get, not take to get,” Hudson said.

During the workshop, Hudson taught students a new currency, he said, called KASH (Knowledge, Attitude, Skills, Habits) and showed them how it can change their lives for the better.

