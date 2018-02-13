Allegiant Air announces nonstop flights from RDU to Florida’s Emerald Coast

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Allegiant Air has announced a new nonstop service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and it’s good news for those who love the beach.

The new flights will take you to Destin, Florida, on the state’s Emerald Coast. Tickets from RDU to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport can be purchased for as low as $46 one-way, the airline said.

The new seasonal route will operate twice weekly from RDU. The RDU-Destin flight is Allegiant’s seventh nonstop service from the Triangle.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here for Allegiant’s website.