Cary mom accused of letting boyfriend abuse daughter was wanted in Penn.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary mom who police say allowed her 4-year-old daughter to be abused by her boyfriend had been sought for months by Pennsylvania authorities on child custody charges, records indicate.

Kylie Morgan Hamilton, 27, of Clancy Circle in Cary, faces a charge of negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury in connection with a Feb. 8 incident involving her 4-year-old daughter, an arrest warrant says.

Hamilton “did willfully allow” her daughter to be abused by boyfriend Ronald Frazier, warrants state.

CBS North Carolina learned Tuesday that Jefferson County, Pennsylvania deputies had sought Hamilton since Aug. 24, 2017.

She was wanted in Pennsylvania on two counts of interference with custody of children and two counts of concealment of whereabouts of a child.

In the recent Cary incident, the little girl suffered skull fractures, bruises, and injuries to her liver.

Warrants say Hamilton delayed seeking medical care for the child.

The incident was first reported on Thursday when a woman brought her 4-year-old child to WakeMed in Cary with “severe injuries,” Cary police said in a news release.

The emergency room staff then alerted Cary police about “suspicious injuries” as part of the hospital protocol, the news release said.

Frazier, 27, also of Clancy Circle in Cary, was charged with assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation in a “separate, but possibly related incident,” police said.

On Sunday, police announced that Frazier was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the child’s injuries.

