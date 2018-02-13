Cloudy, cool and damp weather today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While it hasn’t felt much like February the past few days, it sure will on Tuesday. A cold front will drop temperatures, but the clouds and rain chances stick around.

Monday was another cloudy and wet day across central North Carolina, but it was also warm, at least to start. The high in the Triangle early in the afternoon was 65 while Fayetteville made it up to 73. Later in the day temperatures started to fall as the cold front moved through. The normal high this time of year is 55 and the normal low is 33.

Warmer air will move back in Wednesday, squeezing out a few showers along the way. The warm air will stick around through the end of the week — highs on Thursday and Friday should reach the low to mid 70s. A cold front Friday night will give another chance of rain, and will usher in cooler air for the weekend.

Tuesday will be cloudy and much cooler with a few spotty showers. The high will be 44, after a morning low of 35. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday, on Valentine’s Day, it will be partly sunny and milder, with an isolated shower possible. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 35. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 52.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm with showers and storms moving in late in the day. The high will be 75; after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will bring decreasing clouds after some morning showers move out. The high will be 50; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 56; after a morning low around 36.

