Elk causes helicopter crash

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUCW) – Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash caused by an elk in Utah Monday evening.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m. it received a report of an aircraft distress signal and possible downed aircraft near Currant Creek Reservoir southeast of Heber City.

Search and rescue teams responded and confirmed a helicopter crashed in the area. The crew was on a mission to capture elk for the state government.

Officials say the flight crew was in the process of netting a cow elk when the animal jumped up and hit the tail rotor of the helicopter. That’s when the aircraft went down.

There were two people on board at the time. Officials say they were checked out by medical personnel and are OK except for a few cuts and bruises.

The helicopter, however, was seriously damaged in the incident.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is leading the investigation into the events preceding the helicopter crash.

