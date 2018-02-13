Fort Bragg paratrooper charged in brutal Texas rape also suspect in NC case

HOUSTON (AP/CNN/WNCN) — A Fort Bragg paratrooper charged in a 2013 hatchet attack and sexual assault near Houston is also being investigated in connection to a sexual assault in North Carolina, Houston CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

Harris County, Texas authorities on Tuesday offered some details related to the charges against Pvt. 1st Class Levi Austin Goss of Port Neches, saying DNA evidence tied him to the attack. Goss has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping.

A 16-year-old girl was walking in Cypress when she was grabbed by a man in a “ninja-style” mask and dragged to grassy area, deputies said. Once there, her attacker raped and beat her, leaving only when he believe she was dead, authorities said.

She was eventually able to walk, naked, to a nearby movie theater for help.

Investigators say the February 2013 attack happened three years before Goss, now 24, joined the Army.

The case picked up steam when authorities learned last month of a DNA match between evidence in the case and Goss.

“This brave girl survived this savage attack and provided genetic evidence that has finally led to an arrest,” said Harris County Chief Deputy Edison Toquica.

Fort Bragg is cooperating in the investigation.

Investigators said statements Goss made during a voluntary interview facilitated by Fort Bragg authorities helped them build their case.

