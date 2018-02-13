German becomes 1st woman to win three Olympic luge golds

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger has another Olympic women’s luge gold medal.

The German star is now the two-time Olympic champion, after finishing off the historic win at the Pyeongchang Games.

Germany’s Dajana Eitberger was second and Alex Gough earned bronze, giving Canada its first Olympic luge medal.

Geisenberger becomes the third woman to win consecutive Olympic golds, joining fellow German stars Steffi Martin Walter and Sylke Otto. She also becomes the first woman to win three Olympic luge golds, the two singles races added to the team relay victory at Sochi in 2014.

Erin Hamlin of the U.S. was sixth. Summer Britcher was 19th and Emily Sweeney crashed out midway through her final run. She was being evaluated but a preliminary assessment indicated she may have avoided serious injury.

