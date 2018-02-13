Granville County elementary school teacher had sex with ex-student, officials say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Granville County fifth grade teacher is charged with sex offenses with her former student, according to officials.

Megan Selfe, 25, worked at Creedmoor Elementary from January 2016 through July 2016 before she resigned, according to a school district spokesman.

Selfe was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with felony statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and felony indecent liberties with a child.

According to the school district, the victim was a student of hers but the events happened outside of the school within the past year. Deputies later said the incidents happened in January 2017.

Granville County Schools released a statement that read:

“We follow our policies and our procedures to the letter and we feel like those provide a strong layer of protection. We’re always trying to be vigilant in making sure that our kids are safe. Granville County Schools takes the well-being of all of its students very seriously. We take every measure possible to ensure that our students are in a safe learning environment. All of our employees undergo extensive background checks prior to being employed and we take care to supervise our children while they’re with us in our schools to ensure they are as safe as they possibly can be.”

Selfe is expected in court on Wednesday.

She is currently out of jail on a $150,000 secured bond.

