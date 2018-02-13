Lawyer stole wallet at Raleigh courthouse, deputies say

Steven Patrick MacGilvray (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have charged a defense attorney with stealing a wallet at the Wake County Courthouse, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The wallet was taken from the security line at the courthouse’s entrance on Monday, deputies said.

Steven Patrick MacGilvray, 29, of 820 Hansworth Lane in Raleigh, has been charged with felony larceny.

The theft was captured on video, the sheriff’s office said.

The Coolridge Law Firm in Raleigh lists MacGilvray as an associate on its website.

MacGilvray turned himself in Tuesday morning, according to officials.

