Man charged with murder in 2014 disappearance of Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wade man has been charged with murder in connection with the August 2014 disappearance of Fayetteville man James Allan Chambers II, police announced Tuesday.

Chambers was reported missing by his family on Aug. 24, 2014 after he hadn’t been seen since Aug. 15, 2014, police said. Chambers hasn’t been since he left work on that day to run some errands. He did not report for work the next day.

EARLIER: 1 year later, police seeking new tips on disappearance of Fayetteville man

After more than three years of investigating Chambers’ disappearance, detectives were able to charge Howard Adrian Ashleman, 24, of the 1300 block of N. Main Street, with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon for his role in the victim’s disappearance, police said.

On Monday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, were able to capture and arrest Ashleman in Sophia.

Ashleman is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

