Missing firefighter found wearing ski clothes 3,100 miles from home

SACRAMENTO, CA (KRON) A Toronto firefighter who was the subject of a massive six-day search involving eight government agencies at an Adirondack ski center has been located safe and sound – in California.

Authorities launched a search for 49-year-old skier Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis on Whiteface Mountain last Wednesday afternoon after his companions reported him missing. State police said Tuesday the search was called off when Filippidis contacted local authorities in Sacramento, California.

Officials say more than 140 people spent a combined 7,000 hours searching the rugged mountain terrain, calling in helicopters and search dogs to assist.

Filippidis was part of a group of Toronto firefighters making their annual ski trip to Whiteface. Police say the circumstances of the case are under investigation.

Police say Filippidis was found in the same clothes he disappeared in, his ski clothes.

