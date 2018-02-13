More teachers out sick in Wake County as flu season worsens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools has a growing number of teachers out over the last couple weeks.

School officials say this time of the year is always bad because of flu season.

On Monday, 1,283 teachers called out of school. That’s about 11 percent of the entire teacher population within Wake County Public Schools, and much higher than other times during the school year.

For example, Monday, October 2, 2017, 792 teachers were absent.

“I’ve noticed there has been an increase, an uptick, if you will,” said Michael Bromwell.

Bromwell is a substitute teacher for Wake County Public Schools. He says over the last couple weeks, there have been more openings for substitutes on the school’s website.

On Tuesday, Bromwell taught physical education at Cary High School.

Cary High School officials say in the last couple weeks they’ve seen more than 10 teachers call out of school in one day. The school has about 120 full-time teachers.

Heather Lawing, senior administrator in the communications department for Wake County Public Schools, says around this time of year there is always an increase of teacher absences.

Wake County Public School’s budget for substitutes this year is $17,072,502.

That is $204,013 less than last year’s school budget.

