NC House vote scheduled today for education legislation that addresses class size

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled legislature is one step from finalizing a compromise to phase in class-size limits in early grades in North Carolina public schools. Democrats will have to stomach provisions attached to it that target Gov. Roy Cooper if they want to vote for the plan.

The House scheduled a final vote Tuesday for the education legislation, which also pledges by 2020 to pay for preschool for all at-risk 4-year-olds.

But the measure also includes changes to the combined state elections and ethics board, and diverts money received from an agreement Cooper’s office reached with builders of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to schools.

Most Senate Democrats joined Republicans voting last week for the measure, which goes to Cooper with a positive House vote. Cooper could make it law or veto it.