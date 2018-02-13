NC man killed girl who was just 17 days old, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police in Cabarrus County have charged a man in the death of a 17-day-old girl.

Multiple media outlets report the Kannapolis Police Department has charged 39-year-old Maurice Lavon Daniels with first-degree murder, child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an order for arrest.

PREVIOUS: NC newborn baby dies after police told of possible assault

Kannapolis police said they received a Department of Social Services referral regarding a possible assault on a 17-day old girl, who died Monday. An autopsy is planned to determine the child’s exact cause of death.

A warrant said the infant suffered abusive head trauma and a broken clavicle.

WBTV reported the baby girl was first taken to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast for treatment and then transferred to CMC-Main.

Daniels was arrested Monday at the Knights Inn on Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, WBTV reported. He is being held without bond in the Cabarrus County jail.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.

