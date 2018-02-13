NC man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in overdose death

Sapp (left) in a Facebook photo. Eddington in a photo from WNCT.

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCN)  — An Onslow County man accused in connection with a fatal drug overdose death has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the death.

Jarred Michael Eddington, 23, of Sneads Ferry pleaded guilty in an Onslow County court on Tuesday to second-degree murder.

Eddington was charged in August 2016 after Jason Westberry Sapp IV, 21, was found dead in April of that year.

Sapp, who went by “Wes,” died in his sleep of asphyxiation on April 7.

The autopsy report showed he had oxycodone, codeine, Xanax, and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Eddington and Sapp were friends on Facebook.

Sapp was a 2012 graduate of Dixon High School. He worked at Rick’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, his obituary said.

As part of a plea arrangement, prosecutors agreed that Eddington would be sentenced to state prison for a minimum seven years, 10 months to a maximum of 10 years and five months.

Eddington will receive credit for more than 18 months served in the Onslow County Detention Center.

He will also have to pay $25,000 restitution.

— WNCT contributed to this report

