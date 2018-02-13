NC mom and teen daughter killed in head-on crash on way to school

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A mother and her 13-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash near Pembroke Monday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrolman CD Lowery says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Deep Branch Road when two families were on their way to different schools.

Troopers say 33-year-old Jessica Oxendine was driving to Pembroke Middle School with two children in the car when an oncoming vehicle hit her car head-on. Oxendine and her 13-year-old daughter, Brianna Scott, both of Maxton, were killed in the crash. A younger child in the backseat of the vehicle was okay, report troopers.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into Oxendine’s car was traveling with northwest on Deep Branch Road when he lost control and ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, crossed the center line and smashed into Oxendine’s vehicle, troopers say.

The driver who crossed the center line is Rudolph Freeman. Freeman was on his way to Purnell Swett High School with his three daughters in the car, all of whom were taken to the hospital, confirms Lowery.

Freeman is charged with two counts misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and two counts careless and reckless driving.

Pembroke Middle School asked for prayers for the family of Brianna Scott, who was a seventh-grader at the school, on the facility’s Facebook page.

