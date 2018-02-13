Police say hammer-wielding thief could be tied to Raleigh burglary attempts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief was caught on camera breaking into a Raleigh business with a hammer and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items.

Now police are looking into whether the same man is responsible for a rash of similar incidents Monday morning.

The five incidents happened at businesses just north of Interstate 440 near Atlantic Avenue and New Hope Church Road.

Someone tried to break into a Shell Gas Station, an Exxon Station, a Char-Grill and the Philly Steaks & Subs.

The would-be thief or thieves broke the glass at each business. None of the businesses was actually entered.

A thief was successful in getting inside the Mr. Tobacco smoke shop, stealing 20 cartons of cigarettes and 5 electronic vapes.

The business’ surveillance system shows the thief getting in by breaking the glass with a hammer.

Police say they’re working to figure out if these five robberies are connected.

