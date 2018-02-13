Rescues underway at Oregon’s Mt. Hood

ON MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate incidents at the Hogsback area on Mount Hood brought emergency crews to help two injured people, including one who fell as far as 1,000 feet.

In the first group, four climbers were stranded and one was injured, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

In the second incident, another climber fell and other climbers arrived to render help, the sheriff said.

Search and rescue crews are “working feverishly to get crews to the climbers.”

The man fell between 700-1,000 feet near the main chutes of the upper crater. The seven other climbers remained in the area and seem to be in OK condition.

According to Clackamas County officials, the climber is a man and is believed to be in his 30s. His condition is unknown, but according to officials, other climbers were able to reach him.

Captain Stephen Bomar with the Oregon National Guard told KOIN-TV the seven climbers are OK and ground crews were working their way toward the fallen climber.

“There was a request to have the Oregon National Guard provide its Blackhawk helicopter to hoist the individual out, if at all possible,” Bomar said around 12:15 p.m.

Scott Lucas with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said he believed there were six or seven climbers in the party.

“There are four or five climbers around him, giving him CPR,” Lucas said. “We have the Army Aviation, the Oregon National Guard, they are getting their crew together to fly up on a rescue mission and hoist him up, get him back to a medical facility.”

The other climbers will be assisted by Mountain Rescue or the ski patrol, Lucas said. First, though, they will tend to the injured climber.

“Clackamas County Search and Rescue, they are in charge of the rescue after we make the rescue of the injured party,” Lucas said.

Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Tuesday that he is unable to release information about the climber’s condition.

